Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Olin worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Olin by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Olin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Olin from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

