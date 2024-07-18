Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Synovus Financial worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Synovus Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $72,201,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $59,941,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

