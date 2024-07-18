Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 117,430 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in SM Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,383,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE SM opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $53.26.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SM

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.