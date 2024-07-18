Swiss National Bank Sells 12,200 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

