Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of PBF Energy worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,042,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,237,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF opened at $39.90 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

