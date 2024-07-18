Swiss National Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 97.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 366,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 364.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 113,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.5 %

MUR opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

