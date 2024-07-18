Swiss National Bank Sells 3,500 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Globus Medical worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $558,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,537,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,632,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,697,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after buying an additional 663,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 728,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,811,000 after buying an additional 379,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,813 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

