Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $13,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $62.07.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

