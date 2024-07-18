Swiss National Bank Trims Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of ChampionX worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 891,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 190,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 2,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 251,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 239,973 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ChampionX by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHX stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

