Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

CIEN opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,522,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $769,636 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

