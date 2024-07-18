Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of FOX worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FOX by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in FOX by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in FOX by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.82. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

