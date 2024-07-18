SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in SWK were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 1,535.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKH stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.37. SWK Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

SWK ( NASDAQ:SWKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 30.19%.

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

