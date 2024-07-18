Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SYZ. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.08.

Shares of TSE:SYZ opened at C$10.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.91. Sylogist has a 12 month low of C$6.46 and a 12 month high of C$10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$239.69 million, a P/E ratio of 511.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of C$16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sylogist will post 0.1501336 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy Edkins acquired 3,222 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,996.82. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

