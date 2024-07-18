Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.600-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.