Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.