Tara D. Mackey Sells 331 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $88.15.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.