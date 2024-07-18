Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 173.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $64.40 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.