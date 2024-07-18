TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.