TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$55.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.56.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Price Performance

TSE:TRP opened at C$54.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.55. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$55.37.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $299,917. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.