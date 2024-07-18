TD Cowen Lowers McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $285.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.00.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.5 %

MCD opened at $261.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 120,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.1% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 11,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.