Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Telefónica by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 128,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TEF opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -143.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Telefónica

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

