Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.93.

TER stock opened at $152.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.49. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 23.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

