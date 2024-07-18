Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Down to $9.99

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $9.75. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 139,154 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TERN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 756,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,531,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 578,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

