Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 1,858 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Energizer worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Energizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Energizer Trading Up 1.9 %

Energizer stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $37.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

