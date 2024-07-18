Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 721 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 24.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 438,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 86,921 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 93.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $52.18.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bread Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

