Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Ingevity worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE NGVT opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

