Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 2,995.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $10,991,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,170 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Gentherm by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $810,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,010.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,338,650. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

