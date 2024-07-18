Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,461,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,962,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,270,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the period. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 410,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Trading Down 1.7 %

Rogers stock opened at $131.09 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $172.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.53.

About Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

