Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $56.01.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.08%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

