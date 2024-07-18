Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 44,716.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Upbound Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UPBD opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 2.02. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -321.74%.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.