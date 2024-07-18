Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 429 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

