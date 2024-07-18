Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in City were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in City by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of City by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $185,704.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $185,704.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Parsons acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.11 per share, with a total value of $40,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $51,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,821 shares of company stock worth $1,130,250 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

City Price Performance

City stock opened at $123.05 on Thursday. City Holding has a one year low of $86.56 and a one year high of $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.63. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.48.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. City had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

