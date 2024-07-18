Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.40 Million Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,730 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.83 and a beta of 1.28. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

