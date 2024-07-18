Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 5,436.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 507,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,869,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Stepan Stock Performance

NYSE:SCL opened at $91.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stepan has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

