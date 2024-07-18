Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Privia Health Group worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Adam Boehler purchased 277,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,488,226.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,488,701 shares in the company, valued at $88,752,295.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Boehler bought 277,565 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,488,226.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,488,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,752,295.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 293,235 shares of company stock worth $4,745,481 and sold 45,457 shares worth $827,810. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.07 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

