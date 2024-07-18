Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 317 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 50,225 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 705,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on STC. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $71.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

