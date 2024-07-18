Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 539 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10,587.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohu by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,938.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Price Performance

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -680.40 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.