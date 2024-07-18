Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 619 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,685,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,904,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

SUPN stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -99.83 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.