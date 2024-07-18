Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 6,776 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of TTM Technologies worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,051,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 125,810 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 86,112 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,678. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

TTMI opened at $21.51 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,074.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.