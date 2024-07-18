Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 980 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of CarGurus worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,315,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in CarGurus by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CarGurus by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $26.32 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,318.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

