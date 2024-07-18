Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

TDS opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

