Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

