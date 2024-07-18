Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,034 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

BorgWarner stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

