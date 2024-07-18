Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 4,350 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $560.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $540.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $569.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

