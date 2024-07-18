The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Short Interest Down 5.7% in June

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

