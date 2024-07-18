The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of The Ensign Group worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.51. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.44 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,714,703. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

