The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
NYSE GUT opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Utility Trust
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.