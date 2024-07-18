The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $195.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.44.

RCL stock opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $172.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

