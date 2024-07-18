The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $115.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.42.

Shares of EL stock opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.47. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $99.80 and a 12-month high of $191.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

