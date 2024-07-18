The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $464.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $461.00 to $464.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.44.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $501.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.60. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $509.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.46 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

